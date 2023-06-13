Saheefa reveals dark thoughts, says facing mental agony

Model Saheefa Jabbar Khattak reveals her story of suffering from mental agony and thanked her friends and family members who supported her in such difficult times.

Taking to Instagram, she disclosed the amount of dark thoughts that she had in her mind while saying the support of her husband was also crucial in such terrible time.

“Yes, I have not been myself lately, which is very difficult for me to accept here. I may or may not know what has exactly happened but it is definitely something I cannot talk about without crying my lungs out. I am in pain, I am grieving, every day is a struggle for me,” she explained in her story while adding that she does not “see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

“It is all dark and gloomy for me. Yes, every day I wish death upon myself. In past 60 days there has not been a single day when I haven’t cried or simply questioned everything,” the model said.

She also added that she lost 12Kg in just few months while mentioning “my family has been constantly trying to help me with it but I guess it is my battle to fight and I have to fight my demons myself. No one can come and take away my pain of me.”

“I was just telling a friend that I have been leaving small hints behind to let the world know, world needs to become a kinder place.”

“Everyone must be thinking I have everything what in the world can bring her pain or distress. I tell you what, I am typing all of this from a very fancy hotel in Dubai while lying on a very comfortable bed and I am still in unexplainable pain,” Khattak wrote.

“I want everyone to know who is reading this, having a nice car or a house or being able to afford anything or everything cannot always assure you happiness. It brings you ease but your true home is your soul and soul needs its very own kind of food,” she said. “Our soul doesn’t need money, fame or a sexy car. Our soul needs love, empathy and taken well care of.”

Khattak also added a note to everyone wishing her well and worried for her and said, “People like you are making this world a liveable place. I deeply appreciate each and every one of you for pouring in your Love. Please keep me and my family in your prayers, I have been giving some really tough time to my family lately which I just wouldn’t want at all.”

She also gave a “very public shoutout” to her husband for dealing with it all. “Seeing love of your life struggling poorly each day kills you. I know you feel helpless and it is terrible and I understand that. Khizer I don’t know what good I have done in my life to deserve a support system like you.”