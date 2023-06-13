Naqvi for plan to establish cleanliness system at ward level

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at his office to discuss the recommendations for the successful implementation of the “Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge” program. The primary objective of this plan is to establish a comprehensive cleanliness system at the ward level within the union councils.

According to the proposed plan, dedicated sanitation workers will be assigned to improve the cleanliness standards at the village level. They will utilize rickshaws, tractors, and tractor trolleys to effectively remove solid waste from the villages and dispose of it outside their premises. Additionally, a chowkidari system will be introduced, ensuring the presence of a vigilant chowkidar in each ward of the union council.

During the meeting, the chief minister emphasized the importance of implementing a sustainable cleanliness system in villages, drawing inspiration from successful models in urban areas. He stressed the need to prioritize measures that guarantee the provision of clean water and other essential facilities to the rural population.

Provincial Minister Information Amir Mir, SMBR, secretary finance, secretary local government, and others attended the meeting.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi while taking notice of a firing incident in the Emergency of Mayo Hospital has sought a report from the CCPO Lahore in this regard. Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow over the loss of a human life.Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed to take strict legal action against the arrested accused and ensure provision of justice to the heirs of the deceased.Mohsin Naqvi stated that a firing incident in the Emergency is highly sorrowful and worrisome adding that the accused do not deserve any leniency. Meanwhile,weapons have been recovered after arresting the accused involved in firing.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid an unexpected visit to the Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell and Special Monitoring Unit on Monday.

During his visit, he thoroughly inspected various sections of the complaint cell and special monitoring unit, carefully reviewing their performance. To his disappointment, some officers and staff were found absent from their offices, with the air conditioners left running unnecessarily. Expressing strong displeasure at the staff’s absence, the Caretaker CM took immediate action and ordered the removal of the head of the complaint cell from his position. He emphasized that operating air conditioners in the absence of officers and staff amounted to a wasteful utilization of resources.

Additionally, the Caretaker CM engaged in telephonic conversations with the complainants present in the complaint cell, attentively listening to their issues. He assured the complainants that their concerns would be resolved promptly. Emphasizing the significance of addressing citizens’ problems within a specified time frame, he emphasized the need to keep the complainants informed about the progress made on each received complaint.

Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, Secretary to CM, and the Secretary (Coordination) to CM were also present.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed dissatisfaction with the non-functioning water filtration plants in Multan and Faisalabad. He has directed the Commissioners of Multan and Faisalabad to ensure the prompt functionality of the water filtration plants and instructed them to make them operational with the cooperation of the philanthropists. The CM has also mandated that a comprehensive report be submitted to his office once the filtration plants are operational. Importantly, he emphasized that the government would not incur any expenses for this revival, and directed the Aab-e-Pak Authority to gather authenticated data for the revitalization of water filtration plants throughout the province.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed profound sorrow and grief over the tragic loss of lives caused by the bus overturning near Faizpur Interchange on the Motorway. He has extended his heartfelt condolences to the grieving families and directed the administration to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical care. Additionally, he has requested a detailed report on the accident and issued orders to take legal action against the driver for negligence.