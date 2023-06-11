A free medical camp was established at Noor Eye Hospital, Kabul under arrangements of Pak Afghan Cooperation Forum (PACF) on June 7-10 to provide free treatment to a large number of patients. PACF arranges free eye camp at Noor Eye Hospital in Kabul. In the free medical camp, a total of 91 different surgeries were performed. These included cornea transplant, tectonic graft, occuloplastic, vitreo-retinal and cataract surgeries, a press release said on Sunday. PACF arranges free eye camp at Noor Eye Hospital in Kabul. A large number of patients were provided with free medical treatment.