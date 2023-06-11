Balochistan Needs a Healing Touch

When Balochistan appears in media reports mostly for incidents of violence and accidents, I try to evaluate the reasons behind its prolonged suffering. One cannot rule out the deadly combination of governance failure and venomous ethnic mobilization behind the bruised outlook of the province. It is more than obvious that foreign-based elements are compelling the Balochs to feel deprived and squeezed in the national scheme of Pakistan. Their heinous job of subversion becomes easier due to the infinite poor output of state apparatus. Like any normal human, Balochs also desire to live peacefully under the umbrella of a welfare state.

These expectations are very much justified and above all constitutional rights of every citizen. Failure of an insensitive political cadre in delivering the due share to citizens subsequently sows the seeds of deprivation among the affected cadre of society. Deprived and disappointed Baloch youth is the prime target of foreign-sponsored exploitative hostile quarters. Ongoing terrorism in Balochistan should not mislead us about the true nature of the Baloch masses. They are neither terrorists nor separatists. Let’s call them the victims of ultimate deprivation and exploitation. These simple souls demand nothing more than peaceful and respectable co-existence. During my two years tenure in Khuzdar from 2006 to 2008, I explored an extremely different and amazing side of Balochistan.

There was a visible sense of affection for Pakistan in all folds of society. The youth had dreams of a bright future which they wanted to fulfil by excelling under state patronization in terms of education vis-à-vis professional skill development. I recall a unique experience, which can give real insight into the orientation of Baloch youth. While travelling from Khuzdar to Awaran, we had to stop in the small town of Jhal Jhao because the road was blocked by the protestors. The first impression was quite scary as most of us visualized roadblocks as the subsequent unfolding of terrorist activity. Those, who had experienced travelling in this part of Balochistan, can comprehend the fear of uncertainty which multiplies manifold due to the absence of any sort of infrastructure on the lengthy unpopulated route between Lasbella and Jhal Jaho town.

The successful completion of CPEC and stability in Balochistan is not acceptable to India, which is playing the role of regional spoiler.

We decided to assess the situation before moving further ahead. Surprisingly, locals of Jhal Jhao behaved in an extraordinarily cooperative manner and guided us towards the only fuel station in the town commonly known as ‘Ansari Pump’. The owner of the fuel station Mr Ansari welcomed us with traditional Baloch warmth. During a brief refreshment session, he surprised us by apprising us about the nature of the roadblock which was not at all any miscreant activity. Peaceful students of local high schools blocked the road to protest against the non-availability of science teachers amid forthcoming final exams.

I was amazed at the level of awareness in such a backward town where Baloch teenagers opted to protest for the betterment of their education. On Mr Ansari’s request, Baloch youngsters relaxed the roadblock and also urged us to meet the principal to resolve the issue of teachers’ non-availability. I will avoid further details of our brief visit to the school which offered a classic example of a poorly administered governmental outfit. There is nothing wrong with the masses but something drastically wrong with those quarters which are meant to serve the common men. At this stage, let’s have a look at the case of Gulzar Imam Shambay whose apprehension made headlines in the media. Hats off to the professional excellence of premier agency ISI which unearthed the multi-layered foreign-sponsored terrorist network operating to destabilize Balochistan. Confessional press talk of Shambay provided a clear view of the bleak side of the picture. Though security apparatus efficiently busted the terrorist network real dividends cannot be obtained without identifying the fault lines exploited by the hostile elements.

Serious introspection is needed in light of revelations made by the Gulzar Imam to curtail the further exploitation of Baloch youth. Simple dots connecting between arrests of Shambay and Khalbhoshan solves the riddle of terrorism which is being operated by Indian state actors. In the context of ongoing global contestation, the successful completion of CPEC and stability in Balochistan is not acceptable to India, which is playing the role of regional spoiler in the US-led China containment drive. Besides keeping a vigilant eye on regional dynamics, Pakistan needs to repair the inner fault lines. The state is responsible for the welfare of all deprived quarters and negligence on this account pushed the Baloch youth towards hostile elements. Shambay has exposed the real face of artificial revolutionaries who radicalize the Baloch youth from their luxury resorts. Let’s admit that shortcomings on the part of the ruling regime are a key factor behind the vulnerability and blatant exploitation of Baloch youth. The state should act in a manner that Balochs should feel themselves as real stakeholders of Balochistan.

It is only possible through well-intended actions. Why should a Baloch youngster wear a suicidal jacket or pick up a weapon at the instigation of a ghost anarchist? Education, respectable employment and peaceful life is the fundamental right of every Baloch. As revealed by Gulzar Imam, foreign-sponsored militancy is no option for youth to improve the societal order. Balochistan needs a healing touch and prolonged inaction is not an affordable option for the state.

The writer is a freelance columnist and can be reached at sikandarnoorani@yahoo.com