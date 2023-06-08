New Reality

The reopening of the Iranian embassy in Riyadh’s diplomatic quarter, which is likely to be followed suit by Syria’s embassy, is yet another reaffirmation of a new global reality. Gone are the days when the battle for supremacy reigned supreme, and from the looks of it, key players seem intent on making the best of a polarised world. While the consular ties had been cut off for the past seven years, the Beijing-brokered rapprochement is all the more pertinent because it has finally spelt an end to a 40-year-old rivalry, which could not be impacted by the largest of economic gains of the most disturbing of regional fires. That the historic event coincided with a visit by the US Secretary of State to Saudi Arabia is bound to raise a long list of questions considering the superpower’s growing apprehensions about the tilt in loyalties. Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman’s cordial relationship with China had come as a shock to many in Washington who feared the loss of a strategic partnership.

Of course, the resumption of civilian flights and trading partnerships amid heart-warming embraces between officials to celebrate rescue missions in Sudan are just baby steps, which cannot give a definite verdict on how the volatile rivals would act in the coming days. Iran and Saudi Arabia have been embroiled in the greatest geopolitical faultline for decades and no matter how optimistic the winds of change may seem, one is forced to gulp down their proxy battles with a pinch of salt.

What insurance policies would the two countries eye as they head out of an era of confrontation remains to be seen, but Pakistan’s negligible influence in such critical developments happening in its own backyard would go down as a gross misstep in the annals of its foreign policy. We cannot afford to gather dust in some far-off corner while the rest of the Muslim world looks past its difference to enjoy the sweeteners of unprecedented collaboration. The time to seize our moment is now. *