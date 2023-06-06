Litton to captain Bangladesh in Afghanistan Test, in Shakib’s absence

DHAKA: Litton Das will lead the Bangladesh side in the one-off Test against Afghanistan starting on June 14. He takes charge after Shakib Al Hasan’s finger injury ruled him out for at least six weeks during the ODI series in Chelmsford last month. Litton will lead a 15-man squad that includes uncapped players Shahadat Hossain and Musfik Hasan. The visitors are set to arrive on June 10. The home squad gathered for a training camp at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, the Test venue, on Sunday. Taskin Ahmed, who was ruled out of the Ireland Test due to a side strain, comes back to the squad. Zakir Hasan also makes his return after missing the Ireland Test in April. He suffered a thumb injury after being picked in the ODI squad for the first time in March. His return means no place for Shadman Islam, while Shakib and Rejaur Rahman Raja are also out from the previous squad.

Shahadat was a member of the Bangladesh side that won the Under-19 World Cup in 2020, after which he sparkled in domestic competitions. A middle-order batter, he recently made two half-centuries in as many unofficial Tests against West Indies A. Fast bowler Musfik burst onto the scene with a 25-wicket season, averaging 15.92, in the 2022-23 National Cricket League. He took 8 for 73 against Dhaka Division, only the third eight-wicket haul in domestic first-class cricket in Bangladesh. He bowled steadily against India A and West Indies A this season and was also part of a bowling group that Allan Donald worked with earlier this year. Afghanistan will be in Bangladesh in two phases: the first involving the Test, the second involving three ODIs and two T20Is in July.

Bangladesh squad:

Litton Das (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain, Musfik Hasan.