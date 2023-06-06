Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 6 June 2023 is being sold for Rs. 196759 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 229500 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the central hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.







Gold Rate In Pakistan, 6 June 2023

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs 229,500 Rs 210,374 Rs 200,812 Rs 172,125 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs 196,759 Rs 180,362 Rs 172,164 Rs 147,569 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs 19,676 Rs 18,036 Rs 17,216 Rs 14,757 Gold Rate per Ounce Today Rs 557,805 Rs 511,318 Rs 488,079 Rs 418,353

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.