End of an era at Napoli as Spalletti says goodbye

MILAN: Napoli’s dream season finally comes to an end on Sunday when they host Sampdoria, a last victory lap before the architect of their historic Serie A title triumph walks off into the sunset. Luciano Spalletti will leave Naples and return to his Tuscan vineyard this summer after ending the club’s 33-year Scudetto drought and thrilling fans with some of Europe’s most exciting football. The 64-year-old will be remembered as the man who brought southern Italy’s biggest city a joy not felt since Diego Maradona strutted his stuff in what was then the world’s toughest league. “Sometimes, you part ways due to too much love… I need to take some time to rest because I’m pretty tired,” said Spalletti this week. A year’s wine-making leave awaits Spalletti as Napoli head into another post-season of flux after a host of fan favourites were offloaded last summer. Napoli are yet to identify their new coach while some of their star players are targets for the super-rich clubs north of the Alps.