The truth about Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy’s relationship

A previous version of this article referred to Wintour and Nighy’s outing as their red carpet debut as a couple. The article has since been updated.

Could this be fashion’s new it couple?

Anna Wintour and actor Bill Nighy made their red carpet debut together during the Met Gala 2023. The Vogue Editor-in-Chief and Love Actually star sparked romance rumors by posing for pics together on the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s staircase in NYC on May 1.

Wintour, who is co-chairing the annual event alongside Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa, looked très chic in a sleek pearl column dress under a stunning floral patterned coat with green and lavender petals on it by Chanel, a nod to the night’s theme of Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. The bobbed media mogul was all smiles while holding on to her date’s arm. Wintour completed her glam getup with a giant diamond necklace.

As for Nighy, the British star looked dapper in a navy blue suit and tie with his signature black glasses.

And though the two seemed very much like a couple on the red carpet, his rep confirmed to E! News they are just longtime pals. “Bill and Anna have simply been great friends for two decades,” the rep stated. “They are not in a relationship.”

Wintour and Nighy were first romantically linked in 2021 when they were reportedly spotted on a dinner date together.

Fast forward to last December, she attended a private screening of his film Living at The Crosby Hotel in New York where they were photographed mingling with friends, further fueling speculation of a secret relationship. Wintour was previously married to husband Shelby Bryan before their split in 2020 while Nighy and longtime partner Diana Quick broke up in 2008.