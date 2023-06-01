Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO

The security forces on Wednesday killed two terrorists, actively involved in hostile activities against the forces and killing of innocent civilians during an intelligence based operation (IBO), conducted in general area Dossali of South Waziristan tribal district on reported presence of terrorists.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), during conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange occurred between security forces and terrorists. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens. The sanitisation of the area was carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. The locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism. Meanwhile, terrorists opened fire on security forces guarding a polio vaccination team in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan tribal district, martyring one soldier and leaving another injured.

According to the military’s media wing, the terrorists attempted to disrupt the ongoing polio campaign by firing on the members of the polio team in Spinwam. Security forces deputed to provide protection to the polio worker effectively engaged the terrorists, ensuring the safety of all members and extricating them unharmed. “During ensuing fire exchange between security forces and the terrorists, Sepoy Saqib Ur Rehman (age 25 years, resident of district Mardan) sacrificed his life in the line of duty, embracing Shahadat [martyrdom],” the ISPR said in a press release.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the attack on the polio team in North Waziristan. Bilawal expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the martyred worker and conveyed solidarity with them. The foreign minister said that he hopes the authorities will swiftly apprehend the terrorists involved in the attack and bring them to justice. Pakistan is determined to eradicate not only the polio virus but also uproot elements working against the polio campaign worker from its territory, he said.