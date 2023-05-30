Irsa receives love across the border for ‘Kuch Ankahi’

Veteran television actor Irsa Ghazal is winning hearts with her portrayal of Shammo Begum in the family play ‘Kuch Ankahi’. The ARY Digital series brings a refreshing change to the screens with the multi-faceted storyline of the ensemble star cast, moving with an unhurried yet compelling pace. Not only in Pakistan, the gripping and progressive plot of ‘Kuch Ankahi’ managed to capture the attention of entertainment aficionados across the border.

Senior Indian journalist and editor of an entertainment magazine, Jitesh Pillai, who was earlier awed by the way women were portrayed in the show, is now blown away by the seasoned performance of the veteran actor.

Taking to his Instagram stories earlier this week, Pillai praised Irsa Ghazal for her nuanced portrayal of Shammo Begum in the show. He wrote, “Uff I love this woman what a splendid actor. She reaches out of the screen and touches you.”

“Seen lots of her work but currently fab in #kuchankahi,” Pillai added.

For the unversed, Ghazal portrays the mother of Aaliya, Samiya and Tania in the drama. Reviewing the show earlier, the journalist had written, “Quite a progressive series #kuchankahi. I’m hooked. All the women have agency. Watch on YouTube.”

As for ‘Kuch Ankahi’, the mega serial is headlined by A-list trio Aly, Bilal Abbas Khan and Sheheryar Munawar, along with an ensemble supporting cast featuring Ali, Sethi, Adnan Samad Khan, Ali Safina, Emaan Khan, Babar Ali, Vaneeza Ahmed, Musaddiq Malek and veteran Mohammed Ahmed.

Helmed by seasoned film and TV director Nadeem Baig and written by prolific playwright Mohammed Ahmed, ‘Kuch Ankahi’ airs every Saturday in prime time, only on ARY Digital.