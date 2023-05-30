Sanam Saeed unveils her warrior look for ‘Umro Ayyar’

Eminent actor Sanam Saeed has revealed her initial character appearance in the upcoming film “Umro Ayyar – A New Beginning” on her Instagram account. The actress shared a poster with her fans, Saeed presents a completely transformed image of herself as a warrior, adorned with wrist gauntlets, arm wraps and a weapon while wearing a dress with leather straps. Saeed’s character seems a perfect fit, due to her extra-ordinary look with minimal makeup and hair tied-up backwards. Having a bruise mark on her forehead portrays her character something like a fierce warrior and conqueror. The actress wrote “…while one paves the way for faith among us” in the post caption.

Her colleagues along with fans expressed their excitement and admiration for her new appearance. Saira Yousuf exclaimed, “Damn girl!” in the comments section, while Frieha Altaf simply shared a fire emoji and a “Wow!” and her co-star in “Umro Ayyar” Ali Kazmi wrote “Let’s go!” indicating the excitement of the team regarding the release of the film. However, no release date for the project has been announced yet.

“Umro Ayyar” is Pakistan’s first Urdu comic book that is being adapted into a film. The teaser of the film was unveiled in November. The 49-second clip did not reveal much but bolstered the excitement of the fans eagerly waiting for the film to get on big screen. The film features Sanam Saeed, Usman Mukhtar, Faran Tahir, Ali Kazmi, Adnan Siddiqui, Manzar Sehbai and others. The novels of Umro Ayyar and his magical journey was adored a lot by majority of ’90s kid. The characters were first brought to life through the magnificent PTV series “Ainak Wala Jin” and hence even the grown-ups are excited for the film due to its resemblance with their childhood memories.