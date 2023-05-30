Pakistan secure semi-final berth at Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2023

LAHORE: Pakistan defeated Japan 3-2 to secure a place in the semi-final of the tournament currently going on in Oman on Monday. In the semi-final, Pakistan will face Malaysia on May 31. For Pakistan, Abdul Wahab scored two goals and Arbaaz Ahmed scored one goal in the match played in Salalah. However, for Japan in the second minute of the game, Kompi Yoshida gave his team the lead on a penalty corner. Pakistan’s Arbaaz equalised the match by scoring on a penalty corner in the 23rd minute. In the 30th minute, Wahab scored a field goal to give Pakistan the lead, but in the 38th minute, Japan’s Hota Yamada equalised the match once again. Later Wahab scored the winner for Pakistan. With the win, Pakistan also ensured that they have qualified for Junior Hockey World Cup that will be played in Malaysia this year. Pakistan only needed to avoid defeat in their final pool match against Japan in order to qualify for the Junior World Cup after their match against India ended with a draw. It must be noted that Malaysia, as hosts, have already qualified for the Junior World Cup.