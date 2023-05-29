Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haq has said that an agreement has been inked with Google for 45,000 scholarships, which we hope will increase up to 450,000 next year. At least 40 per cent of the scholarships of Google will be for women, the state news agency reported. He said this while addressing the Startups for Industries and IT Exports conference at the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), here on Friday. Reports claim that at least 40% of Google’s scholarships will be for women. According to the Minister, Google Strong provided only 15,000 scholarships last year, however, they were raised following consultation. It would not be wrong to say that IT Ministry has been working quite hard on a 2050 vision. Pakistan received $ 75 million in funding until 2020, which further grew to $373 million by 2021. A $1.6 million building for gaming and animation has also been created at NED University to encourage and strengthen this industry according to the Federal IT Minister. The Federal IT Minister said that when he took over the ministry, he immediately formulated a mobile phone manufacturing policy to set up mobile phones manufacturing industry in the country, thus, the production of mobile phones was started within a few months. Syed Aminul Haque further said that when he took over IT Ministry, there were five incubation centers working in major cities of the country, which have now been increased to eight in three years. He said that our focus is on promoting startups, gaming and animation in the country. Earlier, the former chairman of KATI, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, said that entrepreneurs and startups are working very hard, but today there is no need for huge investment for startups. He said that research and development has an important role in IT. Right now startups are doing a great job which is needed in the industry. Deputy Patron of KATI Zubair Chhaya said that when Federal Minister Aminul Haq took over his office, the IT exports were at the level of $ 1 billion, but at the end of the last financial year, exports of $ 2.6 billion were recorded. He said that it is welcoming that Pakistan’s IT exports have increased and the neighbouring country’s exports last year were $149 billion. Senior Vice President of KATI Nighat Awan speaking on the occasion called for abolishing the duty on the machinery and products used in the IT sector so that this sector can expand further in the country.