Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haq has said that an agreement has been inked with Google for 45,000 scholarships, which we hope will increase up to 450,000 next year.

At least 40 per cent of the scholarships of Google will be for women, the state news agency reported.

He said this while addressing the Startups for Industries and IT Exports conference at the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), here on Friday.

Reports claim that at least 40% of Google’s scholarships will be for women. According to the Minister, Google Strong provided only 15,000 scholarships last year, however, they were raised following consultation. It would not be wrong to say that IT Ministry has been working quite hard on a 2050 vision.

Pakistan received $ 75 million in funding until 2020, which further grew to $373 million by 2021. A $1.6 million building for gaming and animation has also been created at NED University to encourage and strengthen this industry according to the Federal IT Minister.

The Federal IT Minister said that when he took over the ministry, he immediately formulated a mobile phone manufacturing policy to set up mobile phones manufacturing industry in the country, thus, the production of mobile phones was started within a few months.