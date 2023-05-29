Onslaught of Intolerant Termites

The lingering belligerence in the aftermath of any incident must arouse spectres among the dialectical corridors of the state when hostility, aggression and avenging ambitions have morphed from being transitory to perpetual. The unfettered verbal utterances concomitant with sporadic skirmishes are becoming a norm in our insidiously intolerant society. The social factions are wantonly dismantling the moral demarcations. There can be a myriad of factors behind the dwindling reserves of tolerance, but the following points will pragmatically attempt to ascertain channels through which fragments of forbearance may be injected:

-Geometrically, Pakistan’s population has discernibly demarcated certain untraversable boundaries, which wield the combustible authority to kinetically engulf the “deviants” with an untenable yet inevitable inferno. The unscrupulous delimitation of society has confiscated certain sections of the population within myopic adobes. No wonder, Pakistan is ranked as the third-worst nation in terms of tolerance. This stems from the incendiary volcano smouldering within masses and primarily the consequential obliteration of social vents carrying out the raging stream of disgruntlement within the masses.

Economically, the debilitating condition of subsistence, enervated means of production coupled with exiguity of resources and reckless disregard of the state by blatant manifestation of insouciance warrants instantaneous introspection. The writ of the state enfeebles when inarticulate and ostensibly indiscernible factors devour upon state vitals, and the executive machinery remains oblivious. The statistics of Pakistan being the 124th state among the 180 contenders in the Corruption Perception Index beans ample warrant to the incessantly depleting magnitude of trust of the masses in the state. The astronomically adulterated situation of public sector corruption is portending the perspective harm masses are braving and resultantly, the brunt of these atrocities is morphed into the conclusion of domestic affairs. Not only does the intolerant actions of people elicit domestic violence, animal violence and mental ramifications but it causes an undeclared loss of “working potential,” which is slaughtered at the altar of intemperate termites within the timbered ‘self’ of any person. The desiccated coffers of the “Proletariat” and the incessantly burgeoning capital of the elite’s exchequer dauntingly insinuate the aftermath of this discernible dichotomy.

To cure the diseased society, the citizenry has to lend a hand to the state for halting the imploding infrastructure of sustenance in Pakistan. The recantation of absolving demeanour, exonerating vernaculars and complacent platitudes constitutes a rudimentary prelude for the prospective progression. The fault lines of intolerance can be abridged if the façade of acceptance is sculpted and the climate of homogeneity concomitant with horizontality and vertical subsidiarity is orchestrated. The culmination of receptivity by the masses must be envisaged by being spectacled with the lens of rehabilitation and reformation, which will pave the way for the construction of conducive mosaics to catastrophize anachronistic intolerance while trivializing obscurantism.

Education remains the most under-represented yet dramatically overstated panacea for the perpetual plague of intolerance in Pakistan. To approach it through the lens of the United Nations, education can prevent intolerance “by revealing similarities between people and spreading healthy respect for differences”. So, the prevailing curriculum, which aggrandises the warlords of Muslims and sheds light upon the military victories over nomads or peaceful tribes unconsciously shapes the amenable cerebral proclivities of successive generations to pursue the path of contention, discordance and kinetic recourses amidst challenging headwinds without catering to the inimically pernicious concomitants of their actions. Thus for a long-term solution, atavist strategies of yesteryears must be roundly abandoned and assiduous programs of inclusivity must be incorporated to consolidate the crumbling “consciousness” of masses and to develop the apocalyptically dwindled “metacognition” of successive generations. The fumes of concern kindled by putatively innocuous pedagogical indoctrinations result in purging society from inalienable requisites of interdependent survival.

The solutions entail a vibrant resuscitation of the dormant cultural heritage of Pakistan. The obliterated traditions of carnivals, religious ceremonies, Sufistic gatherings, animal races, folk elucidations, musical assemblies, winter and summer festivals, competitions and accompanied festivities compellingly call for their ubiquitous redux. The economic impediments categorically encumber the lubricated eventuation of these rituals and traditions, but the absence of bureaucratic intervention is among the radiant reasons, which are enervating the tantalisingly inevitable eventuation of these revered activities.

To elucidate, the spectacles of rural people descending in droves to the glaring festivals accompanied by their urban counterparts have deplorably become implausible to conceive. The absence of “uniting events” inadvertently translates into the prevalence of brethren binaries. This dormancy must be prudently persecuted and escorted to the gallows of annihilating oblivion. Bureaucracy and regional public sector administration must organise the festivals of people and earnestly participate in them to establish precedents for their national counterparts. The intervention will be utterly inexpensive as the peddling of ideological resuscitation and cohesive relations only demands “resolve”.

To encapsulate, the depleting reserves of acceptability are insidiously pushing society to the subaltern margins of incendiary fulminations. Pakistan must be exonerated from the burdening shackles of intolerance and persuaded to stride across the path of inclusiveness and forbearance. To remain encased in ensnaring ideological compounds will cause the light of progression to principally evade society. So, it is indispensable to mobilize the resources of unimpeachable psychometricians and galvanize the immaculate competencies of administration to lead the anticipated national objectives to fruition. It has been a daily phenomenon to consume phrases of ailments abjectly degenerating the land of peace but the contemporary times warrant masses to catalyse their recuperation from the inundating plagues of moribund subsistence.

The writer is a student.