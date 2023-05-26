Gauahar Khan says she lost 10kg in 10 days after child birth

Actor Gauahar Khan, who welcomed her first baby with husband Zaid Darbar on May 10, has shared her new photo as she mentioned she has lost ’10 kgs in 10 days’ immediately after childbirth. Gauahar mentioned in her Instagram story ‘6 more to go’ suggesting that she planned on losing 6 kgs more.

She shared a photo where she is dressed in pyjamas and wrote, “lost 10 kgs in 10 days postpartum!” Gauahar and Zaid Darbar welcomed their son on May 10 and took to Instagram on May 11 to share the announcement. Gauahar has not mentioned how she lost the weight.

A few days later, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, the actor shared a “no filter” photo on social media and said that though she didn’t have much energy to be glammed up for social media, she was “grateful” for her blessings.

Her note read, “So it’s past 12 am , past 1 day of my first Mother’s Day as a New MoM , n yes I didn’t have the energy to be glammed up for my first post as a Mother too , but boy , am I grateful!!!!!!! Alhamdulillah, for everything and everyone who made it sooooooooooo special for me . Just holding my baby is my best gift from Allah ! Allahumma baarik fihi. Every year I wrote a post for all the mothers who have impacted my life , but the most special thing about 2023 Mother’s Day for me was my Mom wishing me happy Mother’s Day beta !!!! #circleoflife . #nofilter #love”. Gauahar and Zaid hosted a baby shower in April that was attended by Zaid’s brother Awez Darbar, actors Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy, Raghu Ram and Rajeev Laxman. Gauahar and Zaid announced their pregnancy in December 2022.

Gauahar also posed for Dabboo Ratnani for a pregnancy photoshoot. The couple got married in 2020. The couple during the pandemic and fell in love and soon after announced their relationship to the world.