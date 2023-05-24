Late Junaid Jamshed’s son talks about financial hardship and struggles

Babar Junaid, the son of the renowned Naat Khawan late Junaid Jamshed, recently opened up about the challenges he and his family faced following the untimely demise of his father.

In a candid podcast interview, Babar shared the heartbreaking story of their financial difficulties, which eventually led to the sale of their family home.

During the conversation, Babar Junaid shed light on the hardships they encountered after his father’s passing, emphasising that his father had been the sole breadwinner of the household. He expressed his profound sadness, stating, “He passed away, and we didn’t know anything.”

In a startling revelation, Junaid Jamshed’s son disclosed that their financial situation became so dire that they had to sell their house merely two years after his father’s death in 2016.

The economic burden was too overwhelming for the family to bear, and they could no longer afford to maintain their home.

According to Babar Junaid, many people were unaware of their dire circumstances and mistakenly believed that they were leading a happy life. However, he clarified, “It was not like that… When Allah tests his love for someone, He puts them through trials. After my father’s departure, such situations arose that people would come to our house and claim that Junaid Bhai had borrowed substantial amounts from them.”

Babar further revealed that individuals approached them, asserting that his father had borrowed as much as Rs 500,000 from them, but the family was unable to repay the loan. Compounding their predicament, they had no knowledge of his father’s financial assets or properties apart from his well-known outlet J.

However, in a touching turn of events, Babar Junaid recounted how Allah guided him to seek a spiritual path. He reached out to his father’s friends, particularly former cricketer Saeed Anwar, expressing his desire to embark on a journey dedicated to serving God. Saeed Anwar welcomed Babar into his circle and provided him with guidance and support for a remarkable period of 40 days.

In 2018, Babar successfully completed his first Chilla, a 40-day period of intense religious devotion.

The revelation of the financial hardships faced by Junaid Jamshed’s family after his passing has shed light on the lesser-known struggles that often accompany the loss of a loved one.

Babar Junaid’s journey towards spiritual enlightenment serves as an inspiring example of resilience and finding solace in faith during challenging times.

The legacy of Junaid Jamshed, celebrated for his melodious voice and devotion to religious music, continues to touch the lives of many.

The tale of his family’s trials and eventual perseverance stands as a testament to their strength and unwavering commitment to their faith.