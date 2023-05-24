IHC orders release of PTI’s Asad Umar

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered the immediate release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar on Wednesday.

The hearing was presided over by Justice Miangul Aurangzeb, who declared his arrest “unlawful” under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO).

On May 10, Umar was taken into custody from the IHC premises under the MPO, a day after nationwide protests against PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest erupted.

During today’s hearing, Justice Miangul Aurangzeb remarked that “they will not let you go until you hold a press conference”.

“Asad Umar’s cases are in front of me. If I issue an order today, I don’t know what will happen tomorrow,” Justice Aurangzeb said.

The court then directed Umar to submit an affidavit and delete his incendiary tweets.

PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jamshed Cheema, and his wife Musarrat Cheema have been placed under house arrest for 15 days under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Act.

The Rawalpindi commissioner issued the orders for the PTI leaders’ house arrest.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Musarrat Cheema, and Jamshed Cheema, the former foreign minister, have been placed under house arrest for 15 days.

It should be noted that Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Musarrat Jamshed Cheema were re-arrested outside Adiala Jail on Tuesday after the IHC ordered their release.