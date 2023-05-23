Mahira and Bilal Ashraf indulge in bhangra fun on road

One of Pakistan’s most acknowledged actresses Mahira Khan and actor Bilal Ashraf’s throwback video has been circulating across the internet lately.

In the video, both of the Pakistani stars can be seen grooving at the roadside on a popular Bollywood song known as ‘Ranjha’.

Mahira and Bilal can be seen dancing on the street with vigorous energy which has grabbed everyone’s attention and has managed to make the throw-back video once again steal the spotlight over the internet.

Furthermore, during the span of the video, Bilal Ashraf can be seen indulging in some fun ‘Bhangra’ steps which have successfully added fuel to the performance.

While dancing on the street, Bilal and Mahira look mighty jovial sporting cute smiles over their faces.

In case you are not aware, Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf have previously worked in a film together known as ‘Superstar’, during which the stars showcased brilliant chemistry, making the showbiz project garner quite a lot of popularity.

Previously, both actors also made headlines due to their entrancing performance in a popular song known as ‘Bekaraan’ which was featured in the movie ‘Superstar’.