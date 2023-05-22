Majority of 43 PTI UC chairmen to not vote for JI in Karachi mayor polls

Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani claimed on Sunday that the majority of 43 Union Committee (UC) chairmen will not vote for the Jamaat-e-Islami’s candidate for the Karachi mayor seat.

The political situation surrounding Karachi’s mayoral elections took an interesting turn over the weekend when the opposition PTI announced its unconditional support for JI’s candidate for the city mayor’s slot.

The decision gives enough numerical strength to the two-party alliance to successfully bring in their joint candidate for the key post of the local government set-up.

It all started with the statement of the PTI announcing support for the JI candidate after several rounds of consultation.

In the statement, the PTI didn’t even mention any condition for its support to the JI for the Karachi mayoral candidate and asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to ensure free and fair polling.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Ghani said the PTI’s elected UC chairmen in their party meeting had made it clear that they wouldn’t support JI in the upcoming mayoral election. He added that the majority of the 43 newly elected UC chairmen of the PTI had made up their minds to stay neutral in the mayoral poll, citing how PTI Chairman Imran Khan and JI Karachi chief had both been disappointed over the decision.

The Sindh minister said JI leader Hafiz Naeemur Rehman should ensure that all 86 members of his party in the city council would vote for him in the upcoming poll for the Karachi mayor’s seat.

Ghani revealed that he had found out through some people in JI that fellow party members had objections to Rehman’s attitude.

He claimed that the PPP and its allies would have a total of 173 members in the city council, adding that his party was merely short of nine members for gaining the desired strength needed to win the mayor poll. Ghani also expressed confidence that the PPP would win the mayor polls after the local government elections were held.

He said the Sindh government didn’t need to detain PTI’s UC chairmen in order to prevent them from voting in favour of the JI’s candidate.

Responding to allegations pertaining to delimitation being done in favour of PPP, the minister highlighted that prior to 2013 the provincial government had always carried out the delimitations but later when the Sindh Local Government Act-2013 was challenged in court, the judiciary authorised the election commission to do the delimitations.

He recalled that PPP’s Sindh government for the first time had done the delimitations in 2013 that were declared null and void by the court. “The 2015 local government elections in Sindh were held on the basis of delimitations carried out by the election commission.”

Ghani, who is also the PPP Karachi president, stated that the latest local government elections were also held on the basis of the delimitations carried out by the ECP.