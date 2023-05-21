Army down WAPDA to win baseball title at 34th National Games

QUETTA: Pakistan Army defeated Pakistan WAPDA 15-0 in the 5th innings to secure first position and gold medal in the baseball event of the ongoing 34th National Games here on Quetta on Saturday. WAPDA got silver while Higher Education Commission (HEC) bagged bronze. Army players — Arsalan Jamshed, M Hussain, Nazeer, Asad Ali and Mohammad Saqib scored 02 runs each while Mohammad Abdullah and Mohammad Faqeer scored one run each. Waseem Akram scored 03 runs. WAPDA players could not score any runs. Chaudhary Mohammad Yaqoob, Vice President of the Pakistan Olympic Association, was the chief guest and presented medals to the position holders. Speaking on the occasion, Yaqoob lauded the Balochistan government, especially its sports department, for getting athletes from across the country including far-flung areas in Balochistan under one platform for the mega national event. “This is an excellent effort in the current situation when the nation is facing tense situation due to economic issues and other challenges. The National Games will help promote brotherhood among the people of all provinces and bring them closer and unite them,” he added. Pakistan Olympic Association Secretary General Khalid Mahmood said that currently the event was being held in peaceful and relaxed atmospheres due to best coordination efforts and excellent security arrangements. He was all praise for the Balochistan government for the provision of the best arrangements and excellent security to the sportspersons who are in Quetta for the National Games.