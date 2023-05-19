Ava’s new blunt bangs make her look even more like Reese Witherspoon

No Big Little Lies here, Ava Phillippe’s new beauty look will make you do a double-take.

The 23-year-old recently showcased her transformation on Instagram, in which she debuted blunt bangs. If anything, Ava’s structured bang hairstyle makes her resemble her mom Reese Witherspoon even more, as the actress has rocked a similar hairstyle before. Before opting to switch up her look, Ava-who is also the daughter of Ryan Phillippe-previously had grown-out curtain bangs. She also kept the rest of her hair untouched, keeping her strands chest-length and sticking to her bright blonde.

“it isn’t all daisy chains and pretty words,” the college student captioned her April 4 Instagram, alongside a carousel of images, “but some of it is.”

Ava’s first photo highlighted her fresh cut, as her hair was styled in effortlessly beachy waves. She accessorized her loose curls with a dainty daisy crown, black sunglasses, a charmed necklace and star-adorned earrings.

Bangs or no bangs, there’s no denying Ava is the spitting image of Reese. And it’s clear that she doesn’t mind the comparison, as she recently praised her mom on Instagram. “HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY to this legendary lady I’m lucky enough to call my mama!” Ava wrote on March 22. “She is truly a force of nature. While I am endlessly inspired by her and so proud of all she’s accomplished, what I admire most is the way she moves through the world as a curious, considerate, gracious and loving person.”