Emma Heming shares pictures of Bruce Willis with Mabel on her 11th birthday

Emma Heming Willis is honouring her and Bruce Willis’ daughter Mabel on her 11th birthday with a trip down memory lane.

The actor’s wife celebrated the child’s special day by sharing a montage of family photos taken over the years.

Emma’s post, shared to Instagram April 2, includes a photo of Bruce and Mabel in a pool, a few looks at the actor and birthday girl hanging out in nature and some baby pics of the child.

“Happy 11th Birthday Mabel Ray!” Emma wrote. “Your energy is infectious.” Emma, who also shares daughter Evelyn, 8, with Bruce, continued her post by praising Mabel for the way she can “light a whole room with your smile and warmth.”

“How you love and care for your family and friends is beautiful to witness,” she added. “Keep shining my love and always remember to #liveitup.”

Last month, Emma shared a candid and emotional video message in honour of Bruce’s birthday. The Unbreakable actor, who also shares daughters Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 29, with ex-wife Demi Moore, turned 68 on March 19, roughly one month after his family announced that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. “So today is my husband’s birthday,” Emma said in the clip shared to Instagram. “I have started the morning by crying, as you can see by my swollen eyes and snotty nose. I just think it’s important that you see all sides of this.”

Emma added, “I do have times of sadness, every day. Grief, every day. And I’m really feeling it today on his birthday.” The 44-year-old paired her heart-breaking video with a caption where she thanked others for their support. “Today is one of those days of feeling the grief and sadness,” Emma wrote. “But the silver lining or the flip side is that I’m so lucky to feel your warmth and love that is directed to my husband and our family. I see your messages, your stories that you share, and all I can say is thank you.”