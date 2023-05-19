Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly shut down breakup rumours during Hawaii getaway

There’s no trouble in paradise here! Despite recent speculation that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly had called it quits, the self-proclaimed twin flames-who got engaged in 2022-look positively smitten as they recently vacationed together in Hawaii.

On April 7, the Transformers star and the pop-punk rocker were seen holding hands and laughing as they took a walk along the beach.

For the occasion, Megan wore a plunging black crop top with matching flared pants. Meanwhile, her fiancé opted for a more colourful look, rocking a white mesh tank top underneath a neon blue short sleeve set.

At one point during their stroll, MGK gave the actress a piggyback ride across some mossy rocks.

The romantic getaway comes almost two months after breakup rumours about the couple first surfaced. In February, Megan raised eyebrows when she quoted Beyoncé’s 2016 Lemonade hit “Pray You Catch Me” and referenced “dishonesty” in an Instagram post, prompting one commenter to speculate that MGK “probably got” with his guitarist Sophie Lloyd. Rumblings that their relationship was on the rocks grew after the Jennifer’s Body alum cheekily replied that “maybe I got with Sophie” and deactivated her account altogether. However, Megan returned to social media later that month to set the record straight by refuting cheating rumours. “There has been no third party reference in this relationship of any kind,” she wrote in a Feb. 19 post. “While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all these innocent people alone now.”

Megan also praised Sophie an “insanely talented” musician, commenting on her Instagram page: “Welcome to Hollywood. Your first unwarranted PR disaster.” “You have now been baptized by the flames of fame,” she added. “It only gets worse from here unfortunately. Just ignore it as much as you can. Middle finger up.” E! News reached out to MGK’s rep for comment at the time but didn’t hear back.