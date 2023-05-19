Punjab CM, CEC review security situation for elections

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and Election Commission Members met with the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office on Thursday.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi accorded a warm welcome to the Sikandar Sultan Raja on his arrival at CM Office. Mohsin Naqvi and the CEC chaired a high level meeting in which participants strongly condemned terrorist incidents on 9th May and expressed their complete solidarity with the Pakistan Army. According to a handout, the CEC and the ECP Members were presented solid proofs about the involvement of a political party in the 9th May terrorist incidents. Chief Election Commissioner and ECP members were also presented proofs of pictures, videos and messaging.

Mohsin Naqvi while addressing the meeting reprimanded that a political party made shameful the whole Pakistani nation on 9th May, adding that attacks on military installations were being carried out under a planned strategy. Proofs of contacts between the attackers and the present political leadership in Zaman Park surfaced through geo-fencing. Mohsin Naqvi denounced that an obnoxious game was played under the guise of politics and according to the initial estimate loss of Rs.600 crore was incurred.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja while addressing the meeting acknowledged that the Punjab government under the leadership of Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi undertook excellent and bold steps for the protection of masses in the wake of present situation.

CEC stated that the ECP is fully satisfied with the team of Punjab government as they are performing their duties with honesty.

“The aim of Election Commission is to ensure holding fair, just and peaceful general elections. We are not affiliated with any political party nor we have any political motives. Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja underscored that we have always made decisions on merit adding that the Caretaker government is also impartial and holding free and fair election is also its mandate.”

Sikandar Sultan Raja remarked that we would again review security steps for holding general elections. Election Commission will provide all possible assistance to the Punjab government to hold free and fair elections.

Sikandar Sultan Raja stated that the Punjab government does not need to come under any duress and “we are fully supporting them”.

Security arrangements to hold general elections were reviewed during the meeting and it was agreed to again review security arrangements in the wake of present situation.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and ECP Members were given a briefing about the terrorist incidents occurred on 9th May.

Meanwhile, Mohsin Naqvi has ordered to immediately transfer Secretary Prosecution owing to ineptly pursuing cases with regard to attacks being carried out on the military installations in the recent incidents.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that advantage to the terrorists is not acceptable under any circumstance due to inefficiency of few persons. Mohsin Naqvi outlined that we would go to the court by deeming 9th May case as its own case.

Meanwhile, Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the injured policemen at Police Lines Faisalabad, who had been attacked by miscreants. During his visit, he inquired about their well-being and praised their unwavering morale.

Addressing them, the CM expressed deep admiration for the patience exhibited by the policemen. He acknowledged their commendable dedication to duty, successfully thwarting the nefarious intentions of the political group. Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the professionalism with which the brave policemen carried out their responsibilities.

Mohsin Naqvi also conducted an inspection of the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) and Children’s Hospital to evaluate the quality of medical facilities and sanitation arrangements in place.

During the visit, he engaged with patients across different wards, discussing their treatments, the availability of primary angiography facilities, and the provision of free medicines. The patients and their attendants expressed their satisfaction with the current facilities, as the CM assured them of upcoming plans to increase the number of beds.