Hania finds a child star to play her on screen

A-list actor Hania Aamir found herself a potential child star who can play the childhood of the dimple girl on screen.

Actor Faizan Sheikh suggested the idea to the ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ star on behalf of his year-old daughter, who he believes has the potential to be baby Hania Aamir on screen.

Tagging Aamir on his Instagram story, featuring the star kid, Sheikh offered, “If you ever need an actor to play your childhood.”

While Aamir was quick to repost the story on her handle, approving of this adorable idea, netizens believed that the child had more resemblance to actor Yumna Zaidi, than Hania.

It is pertinent to mention that the ‘Meray Hi Rehna’ actor got married to the ‘Shehnai’ actor Maham Aamir in 2018 and the couple welcomed their first daughter, Hadiya Faizan in December 2021. Meanwhile, on the work front, Hania Aamir is currently winning hearts in the drama serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, alongside Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman. She plays the protagonist Maheer in the play. The only sister of Sheikh, Rabya Kulsoom is essaying the sister-in-law of Aamir in the serial.

‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ airs every Monday in prime time on ARY Digital.