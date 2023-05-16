Can one perform Hajj on visit visa? Saudi Arabia clarifies policy

Saudi authorities have announced that those with a valid visit visa cannot perform Hajj on that visa.

In this regard, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah clarified on Saturday that, according to official policy, visit visa holders are not permitted to perform the annual Hajj.

The ministry emphasized that the visit visa is only valid for 90 days and does not allow for Hajj.

It is worth noting that the Hajj pilgrimage can be performed on a Hajj visa or by those who are regular residents (iqama holders) in the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the General Directorate of Public Security has announced that residents without entry permits will be turned away at security checkpoints on roads leading to Makkah beginning Monday.

This is part of the Hajj process, which requires residents entering the Holy City to obtain a permit from the appropriate authorities. Those who work in the holy sites and have entry permits, as well as those who have a resident’s identity card issued in the holy capital or an Umrah or Hajj permit, are exceptions in this case.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is currently making efforts to assist Hajj pilgrims who are expected to arrive in the country this month. The authorities worked tirelessly to accommodate the record number of Umrah pilgrims who arrived in the country during Ramadan; however, the true test of those in charge begins as the Hajj season begins.

The Kingdom announced on January 10 that it will no longer impose limits on the number of pilgrims for this year’s Hajj, years after protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic limited the number of pilgrims.

It is worth noting that this is the first time Saudi Arabia has welcomed a large number of pilgrims, approximately 2.3 million since the pandemic restrictions were lifted. Only those between the ages of 18 and 65 who were fully vaccinated or immunized against the virus and did not suffer from chronic diseases were permitted to visit the kingdom during the 2022 Hajj season.