Saif Ali Khan in hot water over alleged assault incident

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, along with his friends Shakeel Ladak and Bilal Amrohi, is facing trial for an alleged assault on a South African businessman and his father-in-law at a restaurant in 2012. The trial is scheduled to commence next month. The incident took place at the Wasabi restaurant in Mumbai’s Taj Hotel on February 22, 2012, where Saif, Shakeel, and Bilal were hanging out with a group of friends that included Saif’s now-wife Kareena Kapoor, her sister Karisma Kapoor and others. The NRI businessman Iqbal Mir Sharma has filed charges against Saif and his friends for allegedly punching him and fracturing his nose, as well as hitting his father-in-law. The trio has been charged under Sections 325 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Saif has denied the allegations, claiming that Sharma made offensive remarks and used profanity against his female friends, which led to the altercation. However, the charge-sheet was filed by the police on December 21, 2012, and the trial for the assault case is set to begin on June 15th, which is the next date of hearing. The Dil Chahta Hai actor has had his fair share of controversies in the past, including a 1998 blackbuck poaching case, which is still pending in court. The upcoming trial will be closely watched by his fans and the media alike.