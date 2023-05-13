Army dispels rumours of disunity: Martial law OUT of course

The military on Friday refuted reports of martial law’s imposition in the country after an almost four-day political turmoil erupted due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest, in which army’s installations were also targeted.

“I want to say very clearly that General Asim Munir and the army’s leadership wholeheartedly support democracy and will continue to do so. The imposition of martial law is out of the question,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said while talking to a private news channel.

“The army chief and the army’s senior leadership completely believe in democracy,” the military’s top spokesperson said.

In response to the reports which were circulating that army officers have resigned due to the ongoing chaos, the spokesperson snubbed these speculations as well. “Despite all-out efforts of internal miscreants and external enemies, the army remains united under Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir,” Maj Gen Chaudhry said.

“The dreams of creating division within the army will remain dreams. Neither anyone has resigned nor disobeyed any order,” the army’s spokesperson added.

Violent protests took place following the PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest, in which law nearly a dozen people were killed and several injured. The law enforcement agencies then began a crackdown on PTI, arresting scores of workers and top leaders.

After the supporters attacked army installation, the ISPR said that May 9, 2023 – the day when chaos gripped the nation following Khan’s arrest – would go down in history as a “dark chapter”.