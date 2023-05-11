Couples named US vice captain for Ryder Cup

MIAMI: Fred Couples was named a vice captain for this year’s United States Ryder Cup team on Wednesday by captain Zach Johnson as the holders prepare to face Europe in Italy. The Americans will try to win on European soil for the first time since 1993 on September 29 to October 1 at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. “Competing as a player in the Ryder Cup and serving as a vice captain for the US team top the list of the most fulfilling weeks of my career,” Couples said. “Zach is an incredible leader and I look forward to helping him over the next five months and in Italy to bring home a victory.” Couples, 63, played on five US Ryder Cup teams from 1989-1997 and served as a US vice captain in 2020 and 2012. The 1992 Masters champion was captain of US Presidents Cup squads in 2009, 2011 and 2013 and as a Presidents Cup assistant captain in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2022. Couples joins former US Ryder Cup captains Steve Stricker, Davis Love III and Jim Furyk as vice captains.