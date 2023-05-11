Reasons why you should watch ‘Tumharey Husn Kay Naam’

Green Entertainment has recently launched the trailer for its upcoming show called Tumharey Husn Kay Naam.

Adapted from the novel ‘Akhtar aur Salma’ written by Hakeem Nayyar Wasty in 1930, the show is directed by Saqib Khan and written by Umera Ahmed, including Sarah Qayyum. Presented under the banner of Eyeconic Media in association with Multiverse Entertainment, the series’ production has been carried out by Misbah Shafique and Imran Raza.

The first look of the show has gained quite a buzz among viewers. If you are still on the fence about whether or not to watch it, here are four compelling reasons why you should give it a try:

STELLAR CAST & PERFORMANCES — “Tumharey Husn Kay Naam” features a stellar cast that includes some of the most talented actors and actresses in the industry. Saba Qamar and Imran Abbas; come together for the first time, to deliver outstanding performances as the lead actors, bringing their characters to life with depth and nuance. Asad Siddiqui and Sidra Niazi also deliver strong performances as supporting characters, adding to the show’s overall quality.

GRIPPING & EMOTIONAL STORYLINES — the show explores themes of love, betrayal, sacrifice, and redemption, and it does so with grace and sensitivity. The storylines are both gripping and emotional, and they will keep you on the edge of your seat, wanting to know what happens next. The show’s writers have done an excellent job of weaving together multiple plotlines and characters, each with their motivations and struggles. This show is more than just a typical love story; it delves deeper into the complexities of human relationships and emotions.

HIGH PRODUCTION VALUE — “Tumharey Husn Kay Naam” is a visually aesthetic treat, with stunning sets, beautiful costumes and top-notch cinematography. The attention to detail is evident in every frame and the show’s aesthetic is both elegant and captivating. The music and sound design are also exceptional, enhancing the overall viewing experience. This show is proof that Pakistani dramas can compete with the best in terms of production value.

RELEVANT & THOUGHT-PROVOKING THEMES — in addition to its compelling storyline and impressive production value, “Tumharey Husn Kay Naam” also tackles relevant and thought-provoking themes. The show touches on topics such as societal norms, gender roles and the patriarchy. It challenges its audience to think critically about these issues and to question the status quo. By doing so, the show is not only entertaining but also educational and empowering.

Moreover, “Tumharey Husn Kay Naam” also expresses art and a spiritual theme through poetry, which is seamlessly integrated into the plot. The poetry adds a layer of depth and meaning to the show, as it explores the characters’ innermost thoughts and feelings. It also showcases the beauty and power of Urdu poetry and its ability to convey complex emotions and ideas.

In conclusion, “Tumharey Husn Kay Naam” is a must-watch for anyone who loves a good drama with exceptional performances, gripping storylines, high production value, relevant themes, and an exploration of poetry as art and spirituality. It is a testament to the quality of Pakistani entertainment and a reminder that our local dramas can hold their own against the best of the best.

You can watch the trailer for its release here: https://youtu.be/EQcZ7H9nI_M