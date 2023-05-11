Zara Noor Abbas discusses her experience regarding faith and love for God

Zara Noor Abbas is known for her outstanding talent, alluring beauty and remarkable acting career. Zara Noor Abbas is still exploring the full extent of her potential in the entertainment industry of Pakistan.

The renowned performer discussed her deep bond with her religion during a recent podcast conversation with lifestyle coach and motivational speaker Eram Saeed. Zara was fervent in her discourse, emphasising her great love and dedication to her faith and the strong feelings she feels when speaking about Allah and His Messengers.

The actress talked candidly about the important role religion plays in her life and the tremendous influence it has had on her spiritual development. The host of the podcast opened the conversation by addressing the concept of a supernatural connection and mentioning that she herself appears to be going through a similar phenomenon, even becoming emotional when talking about God. Eram clarified the idea that true connection with God frequently occurs in quiet moments amid the busyness of daily life.

She offered her thoughts on the transforming power of her faith and her ongoing journey of self-love while recalling personal events. Setting limits and achieving clarity, two things that had previously eluded her, were discussed.

‘For the longest time, I struggled to make decisions,’ explained the actor. ‘I didn’t fully comprehend the meaning of boundaries, personal space and clarity. However, after enrolling in Eram’s course, I learned the value of compartmentalising my emotions and understanding where I stand.’

Zara went on to discuss the idea of personal space from her perspective, noting how others frequently misunderstood its value. She emphasised the need of having ‘space to be with yourself’ and made it clear that this doesn’t mean isolation but rather the chance for introspection and inner dialogue.

Abbas, who has a stellar playing resume that includes roles in drama serials like Khamoshi, Dharkan, Lamhay, Qaid, Deewar-e-Shab, Ehd-e-Wafa, Phaans and Badshah Begum, was most recently appeared in Jhoom, Love Life Ka Law and Parey Hut Love. Her next appearance will be in Aan.