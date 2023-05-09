UK updates travel advice for Pakistan amid turmoil

The United Kingdom updated its travel advice for Pakistan Tuesday, shortly after protests, some of which turned violent, broke out across the country following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The update was shared by British Acting High Commissioner Andrew Dalgleish on his Twitter account.

Titled “updated information on political rallies and protests”, the travel advisory cautioned British citizens from travelling to certain areas.

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) advised citizens against all travel to the following:

* Baujar, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, North Waziristan and South Waziristan

* Charsadda, Kohat, Tank, Bannu, Lakki, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, Buner and Lower Dir

* Peshawar

* The N45 road, from the north of the Mardan ring-road, to the edge of the district of Chitral

* Balochistan, excluding the province’s southern coast

* The section of the N35 (or Karakoram Highway) between the Mansehra ring road and the N15/N35 Chilas interchange

* Within 10 miles of the Line of Control

In addition, the FCDO advised citizens against all but essential travel to the following:

* Arandu town and the road between Mirkhani and Arandu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

* The southern coast of Balochistan, defined as the area south of (and including) the N10 motorway as well as the section of the N25 which runs from N10/N25 intersection to the Balochistan/Sindh border, including Gwadar

* Areas of Sindh north of, and including, Nawabshah.