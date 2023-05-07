Justin Bieber shows update on facial mobility after Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis

Justin Bieber is all smiles. Nine months after the singer shared the effects of his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis, the 29-year-old has updated fans on his facial mobility. In a video to posted Instagram Stories March 15, Justin shared a clip of himself scanning the room with his eyes and zooming in until he flashes a full grin, writing alongside his clip, “Wait for it”

In June 2022, the “Peaches singer” revealed he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears. In a video posted to social media at the time, Justin shared the impact the diagnosis had on him physically. “It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” he said in an Instagram video. “As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move.”

In turn, Justin also explained he had to cancel several of his shows, noting that doctors recommended the performer get some rest. “This is pretty serious as you can see,” he continued. “I wish this wasn’t the case but obviously my body is telling me I have to slow down. I hope you guys understand and I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100 percent so I can do what I was born to do.” While addressing his fans, Justin noted that he would overcome his diagnosis in due time.

“I’m going to get better,” Justin shared. “I’m doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal and it will go back to normal. It’s just time. We don’t know how much time it will be but it’s going to be okay. I have hope and I trust God. I trust that this is all for a reason and I’m not sure what that is right now, but in the meantime, I’m going to rest.”