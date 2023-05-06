Swara congratulates Fatima Bhutto on her nikah

Wishes have poured in from across the border for the celebrated and recently married author and activist Fatima Bhutto.

The granddaughter of former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto tied the knot in a private nikkah ceremony at her family’s residence in Karachi.

Indian star Swar Bhasker, who is known for her roles in projects like Veere Di Wedding and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, took to Twitter to wish Bhutto well after learning about the ceremony. “So many congratulations, Fatima,” penned the star warmly. “Wishing you both a lifetime of joy and togetherness.”

The bride’s brother, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Junior, announced the news on social media, sharing a picture of the newlyweds and requesting prayers for them. According to him, the ceremony was attended only by close family members and loved ones of the couple in the family library which held significant meaning to the bride. The family chose to have an intimate ceremony due to the ongoing difficult circumstances faced by the country.

Bhutto, born on May 29, 1982, is a writer and activist who has authored several books, including a memoir and a novel that explores the lives of people living near the Afghan border. She has also contributed articles and essays to prominent international publications. Despite belonging to a family with a significant political legacy, Bhutto has remained largely apolitical and critical of Pakistan’s traditional political system. Bhasker, on the other hand, is an Indian actor who primarily appears in Hindi films. While she is known for her supporting roles in mainstream productions, she has also received acclaim for her leading performances in independent films. Her talent has earned her two Screen Awards and three nominations for a Filmfare Award.

On her wedding day, Bhutto shared a heartfelt message on social media, thanking her brother for officiating the ceremony and describing how they chose to conduct it in the library surrounded by family photos and an original People’s Party flag placed by her grandfather. The bride opted for a white Anarkali with silver detailing, paired with a silver maang-teeka, earrings and red and white bangles, while the groom wore a colour-coordinated kurta and pyjama.