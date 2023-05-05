Emma Watson goes back to university after a decade

Emma Watson, a famous actress, has clearly defined her priorities. The 33-year-old celebrity, who had to postpone getting her degree because of movie shoots, recently announced that she would return to Oxford University to get her Master’s degree ten years after getting her first.

The actress from Beauty and the Beast initially studied at Oxford in 2011 and 2012 as a part of the Visiting Student Programme, and she will now enroll in an M.A. in Creative Writing course starting in September 2023, according to Independent.

The Little Women actress had previously enrolled at Brown University in Rhode Island for a B.A. in English literature, but she had to postpone because she was working on the Harry Potter film.

In a new interview with The Financial Times before she and her brother introduce their new organic, carbon-neutral gin, the actress got candid about her academics and film career.

“I wasn’t very happy, if I’m being honest. I think I felt a bit caged,” Watson said while talking about shooting films and studying simultaneously.

On the work front, Watson was recently seen in Colonia, Regression, Beauty and the Beast, The Circle, and Little Women.