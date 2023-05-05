PCB announces details of final of U13 and U16 Inter-Region Tournaments

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced details of the final of Inter-Region Under-13 and Inter-Region Under-16 One-day tournaments 2022-23. Lahore and Peshawar regions will compete in a 30-overs-a-side Under-13 tournament final, which will be played at the Jawad Club in Faisalabad on May 5. In the 50-over Under-16 tournament, FATA and Lahore regions will feature in the final to be played at the Saeed Ajmal Cricket Academy in Faisalabad on May 6. In the triangular stage of the Inter-Region Under-13 One-day Tournament, Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar regions featured in two matches each from April 29 to May 3. Karachi region lost both of its matches in the triangular stage, while Lahore and Peshawar won their matches against Karachi region. The contest between Lahore and Peshawar region on April 29 was tied.

Meanwhile, in the triangular stage of the Inter-Region Under-16 One-day Tournament, Lahore Region topped the triangular stage, winning both their encounters against FATA and Karachi regions. FATA region qualified for the final after winning their match against Karachi region on May 2. Earlier, the Inter-Region Under-13 Tournament 2023 commenced on March 12 in Faisalabad and Karachi. 16 regions namely Abbottabad, AJK, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, FATA, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Larkana, Multan, DM Jamali, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi and Sialkot featured and were divided into three groups.

In the five-team Pool ‘A’, Karachi Region topped the group with four wins from as many matches and bagged eight points. In the five-team Pool ‘B’, Lahore Region kept their 100 per cent winning record and topped the table with eight points from four outings. In six-team Pool ‘C’, Peshawar Region and Rawalpindi Region won four matches each and were tied on eight points, but Peshawar Region topped the pool on better net run-rate. Furthermore, the Inter-Region Under-16 Tournament 2023 also began on 12 March, where 16 regions were part of the competition. The pool matches were played in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Sheikhupura. Karachi Region topped Pool ‘A’ with seven points from four outings, Lahore Region topped Pool ‘B’ with eight points and FATA Region topped Pool ‘C’ with eight points from five matches in the tournament.