Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 4 May 2023 is being sold for Rs. 191701 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 223600 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the central hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.







Gold Rate In Pakistan, 4 May 2023

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs 223,600 Rs 204,966 Rs 195,650 Rs 167,700 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs 191,701 Rs 175,725 Rs 167,738 Rs 143,776 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs 19,170 Rs 17,573 Rs 16,774 Rs 14,378 Gold Rate per Ounce Today Rs 543,465 Rs 498,173 Rs 475,531 Rs 407,598

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.