Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 3 May 2023 is being sold for Rs. 189472 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 221000 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the central hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.







Gold Rate In Pakistan, 3 May 2023

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs 221,000 Rs 202,582 Rs 193,375 Rs 165,750 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs 189,472 Rs 173,682 Rs 165,788 Rs 142,104 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs 18,947 Rs 17,368 Rs 16,579 Rs 14,210 Gold Rate per Ounce Today Rs 537,145 Rs 492,381 Rs 470,002 Rs 402,859

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.