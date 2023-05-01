Has Ali Zafar joined politics?

Ali Zafar, a renowned singer-songwriter in the Pakistani music industry, has confused the internet with a misquoted political statement.

While Zafar is amusing his Canadian audience, the locals are ogling over his hoodie, which they took to be a hint from the singer that he would be supporting a particular political party in Pakistan.

Many people assumed that the Jhoom singer is now affiliated with the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) because of the hoodie’s “Sher Aya Sher Aya” writing and lion image. As background information, the lion serves as the party’s emblem and is frequently associated with PML-N supporters. After learning of his apparent affiliation, Zafar took to Twitter to address whether or not he had actually joined.

The Meray Brother Ki Dulhan actor admitted that he didn’t yet join a political party but that he wore the sweatshirt Raast gave him to the sound check and rehearsals before his performance last night in Toronto.

Zafar further showed in the video that the zipper also had a bat sign, commonly related to the political party Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), and the lion symbol somewhere on the front. The actor-singer urged people not to misconstrue anything and refrain from spreading false news.

Along with his video, Zafar also suggested not to politicize everything and churn out controversies without proper background.

Along with the video, the Sajania crooner tweeted, “Yaar so many messages as I turn on my phone in Vancouver inquiring about if I have joined any party. Firstly, I was wearing a red jacket in the concert in Toronto last night. The much talked about image is in the hoodie I wore at the sound check before the concert from a brand named “Raasta” that uses local symbols and desi catch phrases for aesthetic purposes. The same hoodie had a balla and a teer also. Just wore it casually as he’d sent a gift. Next time banyaan bhee soch ker pehnoon ga :)”

The 42-year-old artist is currently in Canada to perform his crowd-puller catchy beats.