Manchester City beat Fulham to go top as Haaland equals another record

LONDON: Manchester City claimed top spot in the Premier League for the first time since February as Erling Haaland reached another set of a milestones in a 2-1 victory at Fulham on Sunday. It took Haaland only three minutes to score his record-equalling 34th Premier League goal of an extraordinary debut season in England, the Norwegian tucking away a penalty. It moved him level on the Premier League single season scoring record of Alan Shearer and Andy Cole. The Norwegian also became the first player in England’s top flight to score 50 goals in all competitions in a season since Tom Waring did so for Aston Villa in 1931. City were pegged back in the 15th minute when Carlos Vinicius rifled a shot past Ederson but they responded to the setback to carve out a succession of chances. Jack Grealish was denied by the crossbar before Argentine forward Julian Alvarez produced a moment of magic to beat Bernd Leno with a right-foot shot from outside the area. City were unable to give themselves a cushion after the break despite several chances and suffered some anxious moments but they held on for an eighth successive league win. They are now top with 76 points to Arsenal’s 75 and also have one extra game to play. Fulham remain in 10th place.