Downpour, floods claim five lives in Balochistan

Five people died on Sunday due to rains and floods in different areas of Balochistan. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) officials said that several slum houses were damaged in Chagai and Panjgur, while Bolan Panjra Bridge and Sonari Bridge were partially vanished by Kohlu floodwaters due to recent heavy rains. Two people were killed in Khuzdar, and one each in Machh, Lasbela and Ketch in rain-related incidents. Traffic was suspended in Bolan area when alternate route of Panjara bridge was washed away. The Quetta-Karachi Highway near Lasbela was also washed away in the flood torrents. The alternative route of traffic to Karachi was affected while the Quetta-Sabi Highway was closed for all types of traffic. According to officials, after heavy rains and hailstorm in Pakistan-Afghan and Pakistan-Iran border areas of Balochistan, damages were reported in many areas including Kech, Turbat, Mand and Balu.