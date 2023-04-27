Kareena and Shahid were not the first choice for ‘Jab We Met’

Actor Bhumika Chawla revealed that she and Bobby Deol were the first choice for ‘Jab We Met’, but got replaced by Kareena and Shahid Kapoor.

The ‘Tere Naam’ debutante was seated with RJ Siddharth Kannan for a tell-all on his digital show when she made surprising revelations about losing big films to A-list actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vidya Balan.

Chawla started her film career in the South with the Telugu-language film ‘Yuvakudu’ before making her dream Bollywood debut in ‘Tere Naam’ a couple of years later. However, the massive success of the film did not make things any easier for the actor in terms of bagging good projects in the Hindi film industry.

Speaking about the same, Chawla confessed that she felt bad when she lost films like ‘Jab We Met’ and ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’.

“I got many offers. I’ve always been selective and choosy about what I do. I signed a big film after it and unfortunately, the production changed, then the hero changed and also the film title changed. Then the heroine was changed too. But if I would have done that it would have been different,” she shared with Kannan.

“I waited for that film for one year and didn’t sign any other film. Later I signed another film which didn’t happen too. Baki jo ki gayi woh sayad utni chali nahi ya chali (my films after Tere Naam might have not been that much of a hit), it’s just like gambling, you don’t know when and which movie will work,” she added. When asked further if the film she referred to is ‘Jab We Met’, she admitted and explained, “The only time I felt bad was when I signed Jab We Met and it didn’t happen. I was the first one, Bobby and me, when it was called Train. Then, it was Shahid and me and then Shahid and Ayesha and then Shahid and Kareena. That’s how things happened but it’s okay.”

“I had signed Munna Bhai but it didn’t happen. Kannathil Muthamittal with Mani sir didn’t happen,” Chawla recalled.

“Only Raju sir can share this. He told me the reason after 10-12 years when we met at a place. He said ‘Because of somebody’s mistake you were removed from the film’. But it’s okay. This also happens here.” It is pertinent to note here that Imtiaz Ali’s 2007 rom-com flick ‘Jab We Met’ opened to critical acclaim and was a huge Box Office success. The film also fetched several big awards for the year. Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumika Chawla was last seen in the recently-released ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’. She essayed the sister-in-law of Bhagya – the love interest of Bhaijaan.