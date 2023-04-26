Mark Chapman added to New Zealand ODI squad against Pakistan

LAHORE: Mark Chapman has been added to the New Zealand ODI squad for their upcoming five-match series against Pakistan that begins in Rawalpindi on Thursday. Chapman has been called up on the back of his impressive performances in the T20I series, where he finished as the highest run-scorer with 290 runs in five games. His runs tally is the most by any player in a five-match T20I series. The series ended 2-2, with Chapman scoring an unbeaten 57-ball 104 in the fifth T20I to stun the hosts after New Zealand were 26 for 3 in a chase of 194.

Chapman has played seven ODIs so far, of which two have been for Hong Kong. He played his first ODI for New Zealand in 2018 and last played in the format in July 2022, when he scored a match-winning 101 not out against Scotland. “The way Mark’s played against one of the best T20 bowling attacks in the world has been nothing short of outstanding,” New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said. “His match-winning knock in the fifth and deciding match was particularly special and we’re happy to have someone in such strong form added to our ODI squad.” Tom Blundell and Henry Nicholls will join the squad in Rawalpindi for the ODIs, while Dane Cleaver, who was part of the T20Is, will return home. The ODIs begin in Rawalpindi on April 26, with the last three matches set to take place in Karachi. The final game takes place on May 7.

New Zealand ODI squad (updated): Tom Latham (capt), Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young.