Reema Khan flaunts her flawless beauty in a lavender ethnic outfit

Pakistani entertainment has undergone numerous transformations in order to achieve its current degree of success.

Because of their incapability to adapt to contemporary trends, many previous stars have slipped into obscurity. Only a few Lollywood stars are still active today. Reema Khan, an actress, is one of the few who has not only remained relevant but has grown in popularity as she has gotten older.

One of Pakistan’s most admired and successful figures in the entertainment sector is the well-known actress Reema Khan. The former Lollywood star wed the Pakistani-American cardiologist Dr Tariq Shahab in November 2011. The couple welcomed their first child Ali Shahab on March 24, 2015.

Reema Khan’s most recent social media photos make her look just as stunning as always. The well-known actress once again proves why she is a fashion icon. Reema wore lavender colour ethnic shalwar kameez and captivated everyone with her endearing looks.

The net dupatta donned by Reema accentuated the outfit’s glitz. She opted for silver colour jewellery and subtle makeup look which complemented her overall dress perfectly. On the work front, Reema has appeared in Munda Bigra Jae, Umar Mukhtam, Pehchaan, Koi Tujh Sa Kahaan and many more.