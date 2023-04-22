7th Population and Housing Census 2023 activities halt till 25th

“The Field activities of 7th Population and Housing Census, 2023 (1st Ever Digital Census of Pakistan) have been halted from 21st April, 2023 to 25th April, 2023 after announcement of Eid-ul-Fitr official holidays”, Muhammad Sarwar Gondal, Member SSRM / Spokesperson, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, The operations will be resumed after Eid Holidays in the light of directions of Census Monitoring Committee (CMC). The Statistics collected so far reveals that in Pakistan overall 235 Million population has been counted. Uptill now more than 16.5 million individuals have been counted in Karachi, while Lahore’s population has crossed 11.5 million till date. Number of individuals counted so far in Punjab is over 116 million, in Sindh uptill now 52 million population has been counted. In KPK 39 Million and in Balochistan 19 Million Population has been counted so far.