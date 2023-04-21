Role of Transparency International in Pakistan

Transparency International (TI) is a global civil society organization that focuses on fighting corruption and promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance. Its mission is to create a world where government, politics, business, civil society, and the daily lives of people are free from corruption. In Pakistan, TI plays a crucial role in promoting transparency and accountability and improving the country’s governance standards.

TI has been active in Pakistan since the early 2000s and has conducted several studies and surveys to assess corruption levels in the country. TI has also advocated for legal and institutional reforms and worked with various stakeholders, including government, civil society, and the private sector, to promote transparency and accountability. The Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) is a composite index that ranks countries based on the perceived levels of corruption in the public sector. TI uses a variety of sources, including surveys of business people and experts, to compile the CPI.

TI follows a strict set of rules when rating countries on the CPI. It uses a combination of expert assessments and surveys of business people to gather data on corruption levels. The experts and business people who participate in the surveys are carefully selected to ensure that they have the relevant knowledge and experience to provide accurate assessments of corruption levels. TI also takes steps to ensure the anonymity and confidentiality of the respondents to protect them from reprisals.

TI’s assessments are based on a range of factors, including the effectiveness of anti-corruption measures, the transparency of government institutions, and the level of political and civil liberties in the country. The CPI is not based on the actual incidence of corruption in a country, but rather on the perceived levels of corruption. This means that a country with a low score on the CPI may not necessarily have higher levels of corruption than a country with a higher score.

In conclusion, Transparency International plays a vital role in promoting transparency and accountability in Pakistan. Its work has helped to raise awareness about corruption and the need for good governance. The Corruption Perceptions Index is a valuable tool for monitoring progress in the fight against corruption and is widely recognized as a reliable indicator of corruption levels. By following strict rules and using a rigorous methodology, TI ensures that its ratings are objective and accurate, providing a valuable benchmark for policymakers and civil society.

TIP has been actively engaged in promoting the implementation of UNCAC in Pakistan since the convention was ratified by Pakistan in 2007. TIP has worked closely with the Government of Pakistan to promote the implementation of UNCAC through various initiatives, such as providing technical assistance, conducting research, and advocating for policy changes.

One of TIP’s key contributions to the implementation of UNCAC in Pakistan has been its work in monitoring the implementation of the convention in the country. TIP has developed a comprehensive monitoring framework that assesses the extent to which Pakistan is meeting its obligations under UNCAC, and regularly publishes reports on the country’s progress.

TIP has also been actively involved in promoting the participation of civil society in the implementation of UNCAC in Pakistan. The organization has organized numerous workshops, seminars, and training sessions to raise awareness about the convention among civil society organizations and to build their capacity to engage with the government on anti-corruption issues.

In Pakistan, TI has been using the CPI to assess the country’s corruption levels since 2001. Over the years, Pakistan’s score on the CPI has fluctuated, but it has remained in the bottom half of the rankings. In the 2021 CPI, Pakistan ranked 124th out of 180 countries, with a score of 30 out of 100. This indicates that corruption remains a significant challenge in the country, and more needs to be done to address it.

