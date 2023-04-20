Pakistan embassy in Sudan attacked amid violent clashes between army, RSF

Clashes between the Sudanese army and a paramilitary group have left over 300 people dead, and a thousand injured while several embassies also suffered attacks amid fear of full-scale civil war in the North African state.

As Pakistan shared no for a government-sponsored evacuation, its Embassy in Khartoum came under attack on Wednesday.

Pakistan Embassy also issued a statement, saying “Today, the Embassy of Pakistan was hit by three bullets amid the clashes between Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces, which caused loss to the Chancery building.”

The attack was seen as a flagrant violation of the Vienna Convention, as the host government is responsible for providing security to diplomatic missions. The Pakistan Embassy further encouraged both sides to exhibit restraint and requested that the government of Sudan quickly send security personnel to safeguard and secure the Pakistan Embassy.

In addition, the embassy recommended all Pakistanis stay indoors and prevent unnecessary outgoings in the midst of a war-like atmosphere. Nearly a thousand Pakistanis were said to be in Khartoum, while the administration provided no news on evacuation.

Amid the deteriorating situation, thousands escaped Khartoum, Port Sudan where witnesses reported bodies in the street from fighting between the army and paramilitaries.

Earlier, Pakistan said its diplomatic mission in Sudan was “closely monitoring the security situation” in the capital city of Khartoum and in contact with its nationals to ensure their safety after paramilitary forces attempted a coup.

“We are closely monitoring the security situation in Sudan,” the foreign office said in a Tweet. “There are around a thousand Pakistanis in Khartoum. Our Mission is in contact with them to ensure their safety.”