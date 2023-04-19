Azaan Sami Khan opens up about nepotism in entertainment industry

Pakistani singer and actor Azaan Sami Khan recently discussed the topic of nepotism in the entertainment industry during an appearance on a show. Unlike some other celebrities, Azaan openly admitted that nepotism helped him and other star kids to gain recognition in the industry. He also spoke about the advantages and disadvantages of being a star kid.

Azaan shared that the biggest advantage of being a star kid is having open access to experts in the industry. He explained that if he wanted to become a host, for example, he could easily meet one of the best hosts in Pakistan, like Nida Yasir, and ask to learn from them. He also mentioned that he used to visit the studio of famous Pakistani composer Waqar Ali, which allowed him to gain access to knowledge and expertise in his field.

Azaan owed his acting skills to his mother, who is an actor. He revealed that he spent his childhood on sets, and that the studio and acting became his most comfortable space. He added that if a girl or boy whose parents belong to another field were to pursue a career in that field, they would also get advantages there.

When asked about the disadvantages and challenges of being a star kid, Azaan contradicted the commonly held belief that there is pressure for star children to meet the standards set by their parents, and that it’s equally hard or harder for them than someone who is not a star kid. He explained that while there may be pressure, it’s also an advantage as it motivates them to work hard to make the journey ahead look easy.

Azaan, who is the son of the veteran former Pakistani singer Adnan Sami Khan and Pakistani actor Zeba Bakhtiar, has made his name in the music industry.