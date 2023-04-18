Pakistan court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for ex-army officer Adil Raja

Major (r) Adil Raja, a former member of the armed forces, was given a non-bailable arrest warrant by a Pakistani court after he failed to appear in court for offenses involving criminal intimidation and breach of trust.

According to reports in the local media, Adil Raja, who is well-known for running his YouTube channel, is accused of defrauding millions of dollars worth of property and of making threats.

The warrants were issued by civil judge Muhammad Shahab following the filing of an Adil Raja complaint at the Banni police station.

Authorities were also instructed to freeze his assets by the District and Sessions Court of Rawalpindi, including plots in affluent neighborhoods, automobiles, and a two-wheeler.

In response to the new situation, Raja stated that nothing can be taken away from what Allah has ordained for him. In a different post, he dialed up his rant against a strong quarter.

Adil Farooq Raja, a retired major of the Pakistan Army, has become a social media celebrity over the last few months. A staunch supporter of ousted prime minister Imran Khan and a ruthless critic of Pakistan’s military establishment, Adil Raja was born in Peshawar in 1978 to an officer of the Pakistan Army, Major (Retired) Umar Farooq Raja. He lives in the United Kingdom after fleeing his home country fearing persecution during the Gen Bajwa’s tenure.